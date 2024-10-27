Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
16 Schilling 1839 IFF (Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VI)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,500)
- Weight4,214 g
- Pure silver (0,0677 oz) 2,107 g
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC63,168
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodFrederick VI
- Denomination16 Schilling
- Year1839
- RulerFrederick VI (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
- MintAltona
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 16 Schilling 1839 with mark IFF. This silver coin from the times of Frederick VI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4518 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 15, 2017.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 16 Schilling 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
