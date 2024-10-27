flag
Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

16 Schilling 1839 IFF (Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VI)

Obverse 16 Schilling 1839 IFF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VIReverse 16 Schilling 1839 IFF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VI

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,500)
  • Weight4,214 g
  • Pure silver (0,0677 oz) 2,107 g
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC63,168

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodFrederick VI
  • Denomination16 Schilling
  • Year1839
  • RulerFrederick VI (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintAltona
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 16 Schilling 1839 with mark IFF. This silver coin from the times of Frederick VI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4518 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 15, 2017.

Сondition
Schleswig-Holstein 16 Schilling 1839 IFF at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 136 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein 16 Schilling 1839 IFF at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein 16 Schilling 1839 IFF at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Schleswig-Holstein 16 Schilling 1839 IFF at auction Künker - March 15, 2017
SellerKünker
DateMarch 15, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 16 Schilling 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

