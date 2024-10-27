16 Schilling 1839 IFF (Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 16 Schilling 1839 with mark IFF. This silver coin from the times of Frederick VI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4518 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 15, 2017.

Сondition XF (4)