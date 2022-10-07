16 Schilling 1831 IFF (Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 16 Schilling 1831 with mark IFF. This silver coin from the times of Frederick VI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1586 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 16, 2020.

