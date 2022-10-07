flag
Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

16 Schilling 1831 IFF (Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VI)

Obverse 16 Schilling 1831 IFF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VIReverse 16 Schilling 1831 IFF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VI

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,500)
  • Weight4,214 g
  • Pure silver (0,0677 oz) 2,107 g
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC197,688

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodFrederick VI
  • Denomination16 Schilling
  • Year1831
  • RulerFrederick VI (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintAltona
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 16 Schilling 1831 with mark IFF. This silver coin from the times of Frederick VI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1586 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 16, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schleswig-Holstein 16 Schilling 1831 IFF at auction Katz - June 19, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 121 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein 16 Schilling 1831 IFF at auction BAC - May 27, 2025
SellerBAC
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 16 Schilling 1831 IFF at auction Stack's - March 14, 2025
Schleswig-Holstein 16 Schilling 1831 IFF at auction Stack's - March 14, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMarch 14, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
Schleswig-Holstein 16 Schilling 1831 IFF at auction WAG - December 15, 2024
SellerWAG
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 16 Schilling 1831 IFF at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
SellerBAC
DateAugust 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 16 Schilling 1831 IFF at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
SellerBAC
DateFebruary 20, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 16 Schilling 1831 IFF at auction BAC - October 18, 2023
SellerBAC
DateOctober 18, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 16 Schilling 1831 IFF at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
SellerBAC
DateApril 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 16 Schilling 1831 IFF at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
SellerBAC
DateNovember 9, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 16 Schilling 1831 IFF at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
SellerKünker
DateOctober 7, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 16 Schilling 1831 IFF at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 16 Schilling 1831 IFF at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
SellerBAC
DateJune 8, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 16 Schilling 1831 IFF at auction Heritage - May 5, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMay 5, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 16 Schilling 1831 IFF at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
SellerBAC
DateJanuary 26, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 16 Schilling 1831 IFF at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 11, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 16 Schilling 1831 IFF at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 16 Schilling 1831 IFF at auction BAC - July 21, 2021
SellerBAC
DateJuly 21, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 16 Schilling 1831 IFF at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
SellerKünker
DateMarch 26, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 16 Schilling 1831 IFF at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateMarch 14, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 16 Schilling 1831 IFF at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 14, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 16 Schilling 1831 IFF at auction BAC - February 10, 2021
SellerBAC
DateFebruary 10, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 16 Schilling 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

