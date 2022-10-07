Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
16 Schilling 1831 IFF (Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VI)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,500)
- Weight4,214 g
- Pure silver (0,0677 oz) 2,107 g
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC197,688
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodFrederick VI
- Denomination16 Schilling
- Year1831
- RulerFrederick VI (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
- MintAltona
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 16 Schilling 1831 with mark IFF. This silver coin from the times of Frederick VI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1586 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 16, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerStack's
DateMarch 14, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
