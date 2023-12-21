flag
Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

16 Schilling 1818 CB (Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VI)

Obverse 16 Schilling 1818 CB - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VIReverse 16 Schilling 1818 CB - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VI

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,500)
  • Weight4,214 g
  • Pure silver (0,0677 oz) 2,107 g
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC124,740

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodFrederick VI
  • Denomination16 Schilling
  • Year1818
  • RulerFrederick VI (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintAltona
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 16 Schilling 1818 with mark CB. This silver coin from the times of Frederick VI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3617 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place February 13, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schleswig-Holstein 16 Schilling 1818 CB at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 21, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Schleswig-Holstein 16 Schilling 1818 CB at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 16 Schilling 1818 CB at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein 16 Schilling 1818 CB at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2020
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 13, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 16 Schilling 1818 CB at auction Heritage - January 31, 2013
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 31, 2013
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 16 Schilling 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

