16 Schilling 1818 CB (Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 16 Schilling 1818 with mark CB. This silver coin from the times of Frederick VI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3617 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place February 13, 2020.

Сondition AU (2) XF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)