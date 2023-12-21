Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
16 Schilling 1818 CB (Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VI)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,500)
- Weight4,214 g
- Pure silver (0,0677 oz) 2,107 g
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC124,740
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodFrederick VI
- Denomination16 Schilling
- Year1818
- RulerFrederick VI (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
- MintAltona
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 16 Schilling 1818 with mark CB. This silver coin from the times of Frederick VI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3617 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place February 13, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 21, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 16 Schilling 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections