1/24 Thaler 1812 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 1/24 Thaler 1812 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Frederick VI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1927 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (1) VF (3)