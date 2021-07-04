flag
1/24 Thaler 1812 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VI)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1812 MF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VIReverse 1/24 Thaler 1812 MF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VI

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,375)
  • Weight2,809 g
  • Pure silver (0,0339 oz) 1,0534 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC528,000

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodFrederick VI
  • Denomination1/24 Thaler
  • Year1812
  • RulerFrederick VI (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintAltona
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 1/24 Thaler 1812 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Frederick VI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1927 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Schleswig-Holstein 1/24 Thaler 1812 MF at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein 1/24 Thaler 1812 MF at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
SellerFrühwald
DateJuly 4, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein 1/24 Thaler 1812 MF at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 8, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Schleswig-Holstein 1/24 Thaler 1812 MF at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******

