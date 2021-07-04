Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
1/24 Thaler 1812 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VI)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,375)
- Weight2,809 g
- Pure silver (0,0339 oz) 1,0534 g
- Diameter22 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC528,000
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodFrederick VI
- Denomination1/24 Thaler
- Year1812
- RulerFrederick VI (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
- MintAltona
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 1/24 Thaler 1812 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Frederick VI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1927 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
