Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
30 Schilling 1847 FF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,875)
- Weight14,447 g
- Pure silver (0,4064 oz) 12,6411 g
- Diameter30 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC58,864
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodChristian VIII
- Denomination30 Schilling
- Year1847
- RulerChristian VIII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
- MintAltona
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1847 with mark FF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 40226 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 800. Bidding took place August 18, 2021.
Сondition
Service
SellerStack's
DateAugust 18, 2021
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
