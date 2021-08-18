30 Schilling 1847 FF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1847 with mark FF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 40226 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 800. Bidding took place August 18, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) No grade (1) Service PCGS (1)