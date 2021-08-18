flag
Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851

30 Schilling 1847 FF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)

Obverse 30 Schilling 1847 FF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIIIReverse 30 Schilling 1847 FF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,875)
  • Weight14,447 g
  • Pure silver (0,4064 oz) 12,6411 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC58,864

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodChristian VIII
  • Denomination30 Schilling
  • Year1847
  • RulerChristian VIII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintAltona
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1847 with mark FF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 40226 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 800. Bidding took place August 18, 2021.

Сondition
Service
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1847 FF at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 9, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1847 FF at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1847 FF at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
SellerStack's
DateAugust 18, 2021
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1847 FF at auction Heritage - March 11, 2021
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1847 FF at auction Heritage - March 11, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 11, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1847 FF at auction Höhn - August 25, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 25, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
