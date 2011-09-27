flag
Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

30 Schilling 1844 FF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)

Obverse 30 Schilling 1844 FF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIIIReverse 30 Schilling 1844 FF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,875)
  • Weight14,447 g
  • Pure silver (0,4064 oz) 12,6411 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC35,554

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodChristian VIII
  • Denomination30 Schilling
  • Year1844
  • RulerChristian VIII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintAltona
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1844 with mark FF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3695 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1844 FF at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1844 FF at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 16, 2014
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
705 $
Price in auction currency 705 USD
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1844 FF at auction Künker - September 27, 2011
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 27, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 30 Schilling 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

