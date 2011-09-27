30 Schilling 1844 FF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1844 with mark FF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3695 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)