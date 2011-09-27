Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
30 Schilling 1844 FF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,875)
- Weight14,447 g
- Pure silver (0,4064 oz) 12,6411 g
- Diameter30 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC35,554
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodChristian VIII
- Denomination30 Schilling
- Year1844
- RulerChristian VIII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
- MintAltona
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1844 with mark FF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3695 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.
