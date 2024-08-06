Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 FF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,229)
- Weight1,519 g
- Pure silver (0,0112 oz) 0,3479 g
- Diameter15 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodChristian VIII
- Denomination3 Rigsbankskilling
- Year1842
- RulerChristian VIII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
- MintAltona
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 with mark FF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6426 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 650. Bidding took place July 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
