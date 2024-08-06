flag
Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 FF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)

Obverse 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 FF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIIIReverse 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 FF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,229)
  • Weight1,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,0112 oz) 0,3479 g
  • Diameter15 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodChristian VIII
  • Denomination3 Rigsbankskilling
  • Year1842
  • RulerChristian VIII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintAltona
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 with mark FF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6426 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 650. Bidding took place July 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schleswig-Holstein 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 FF at auction Coin Cabinet - October 10, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
Schleswig-Holstein 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 FF at auction Numisbalt - September 1, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 FF at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - August 6, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateAugust 6, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 FF at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 FF at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 FF at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 FF at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 29, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 FF at auction Stephen Album - September 18, 2022
SellerStephen Album
DateSeptember 18, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 FF at auction Russiancoin - March 31, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 31, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 FF at auction Inasta - November 30, 2021
SellerInasta
DateNovember 30, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 FF at auction Russiancoin - October 14, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 14, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 FF at auction Roma Numismatics - February 25, 2021
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateFebruary 25, 2021
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 FF at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 11, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 FF at auction Russiancoin - June 11, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 11, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 FF at auction Russiancoin - February 6, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 6, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 FF at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
SellerGoldberg
DateFebruary 15, 2017
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 FF at auction Heritage - December 29, 2016
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 29, 2016
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 FF at auction Aurea - October 4, 2016
SellerAurea
DateOctober 4, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 FF at auction Aurea - December 10, 2015
SellerAurea
DateDecember 10, 2015
ConditionF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 FF at auction Rauch - July 11, 2015
SellerRauch
DateJuly 11, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 FF at auction CNG - August 2, 2014
SellerCNG
DateAugust 2, 2014
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

