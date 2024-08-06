3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 FF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 with mark FF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6426 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 650. Bidding took place July 20, 2021.

