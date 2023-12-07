flag
Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 FF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)

Obverse 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 FF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIIIReverse 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 FF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII

Photo by: Numismatica Luciani

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,229)
  • Weight1,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,0112 oz) 0,3479 g
  • Diameter15 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodChristian VIII
  • Denomination3 Rigsbankskilling
  • Year1842
  • RulerChristian VIII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintAltona
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 with mark FF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1563 sold at the NumisCorner auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place June 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schleswig-Holstein 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 FF at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 15, 2024
ConditionMS65 GENI
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 FF at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 FF at auction Numismatica Luciani - April 25, 2023
SellerNumismatica Luciani
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 FF at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
SellerKatz
DateMarch 20, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 FF at auction Naumann - January 2, 2022
SellerNaumann
DateJanuary 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 FF at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2020
SellerTauler & Fau
DateMay 12, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 FF at auction Tauler & Fau - July 16, 2019
SellerTauler & Fau
DateJuly 16, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 FF at auction CNG - August 2, 2014
SellerCNG
DateAugust 2, 2014
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Schleswig-HolsteinCoin catalog of Christian VIIICoins of Schleswig-Holstein in 1842All Schleswig-Holstein coinsSchleswig-Holstein silver coinsSchleswig-Holstein coins 3 RigsbankskillingNumismatic auctions