3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 FF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 with mark FF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1563 sold at the NumisCorner auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place June 15, 2024.

