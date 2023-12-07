Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 FF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)
Photo by: Numismatica Luciani
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,229)
- Weight1,519 g
- Pure silver (0,0112 oz) 0,3479 g
- Diameter15 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodChristian VIII
- Denomination3 Rigsbankskilling
- Year1842
- RulerChristian VIII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
- MintAltona
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 with mark FF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1563 sold at the NumisCorner auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place June 15, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 15, 2024
ConditionMS65 GENI
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
SellerNumismatica Luciani
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Rigsbankskilling 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
