Thaler 1808 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)

Obverse Thaler 1808 MF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIIReverse Thaler 1808 MF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,875)
  • Weight28,893 g
  • Pure silver (0,8128 oz) 25,2814 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,303,619

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodChristian VII
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1808
  • RulerChristian VII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintAltona
  • PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1808 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3781 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place September 29, 2004.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1808 MF at auction Numisbalt - June 8, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1808 MF at auction WAG - May 11, 2025
SellerWAG
DateMay 11, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1808 MF at auction Coins.ee - May 4, 2025
SellerCoins.ee
DateMay 4, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1808 MF at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1808 MF at auction WAG - April 6, 2025
SellerWAG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1808 MF at auction Numisbalt - March 9, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1808 MF at auction Künker - March 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1808 MF at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1808 MF at auction WAG - February 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1808 MF at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2024
SellerCoins.ee
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1808 MF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 13, 2024
SellerCasa de Subastas de Madrid
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1808 MF at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1808 MF at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateSeptember 22, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1808 MF at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1808 MF at auction Numisbalt - April 7, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 7, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1808 MF at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 29, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1808 MF at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 25, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1808 MF at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1808 MF at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
