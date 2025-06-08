Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
Thaler 1808 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,875)
- Weight28,893 g
- Pure silver (0,8128 oz) 25,2814 g
- Diameter39 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC1,303,619
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodChristian VII
- DenominationThaler
- Year1808
- RulerChristian VII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
- MintAltona
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (154)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1808 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3781 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place September 29, 2004.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
SellerCasa de Subastas de Madrid
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
