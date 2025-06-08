Thaler 1808 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1808 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3781 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place September 29, 2004.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (20) XF (35) VF (69) F (3) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (3) MS61 (5) AU58 (4) VF25 (1) Service NGC (12) PCGS (4)

