Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

Thaler 1807 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)

Obverse Thaler 1807 MF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIIReverse Thaler 1807 MF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,875)
  • Weight28,893 g
  • Pure silver (0,8128 oz) 25,2814 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC102,089

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodChristian VII
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1807
  • RulerChristian VII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintAltona
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1807 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5353 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1807 MF at auction WAG - December 15, 2024
SellerWAG
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
452 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1807 MF at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 14, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
451 $
Price in auction currency 411 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1807 MF at auction Dorotheum - November 17, 2023
SellerDorotheum
DateNovember 17, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1807 MF at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
SellerWAG
DateNovember 12, 2023
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1807 MF at auction Stephen Album - January 23, 2022
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 23, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1807 MF at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 9, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1807 MF at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
SellerSonntag
DateNovember 30, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1807 MF at auction Dorotheum - November 26, 2021
SellerDorotheum
DateNovember 26, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1807 MF at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1807 MF at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
SellerKünker
DateNovember 4, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1807 MF at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
SellerGärtner
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1807 MF at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
SellerKünker
DateMarch 26, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1807 MF at auction Stephen Album - September 27, 2020
SellerStephen Album
DateSeptember 27, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1807 MF at auction Künker - March 26, 2020
SellerKünker
DateMarch 26, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1807 MF at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 18, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1807 MF at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 26, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1807 MF at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 24, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1807 MF at auction Künker - March 15, 2017
SellerKünker
DateMarch 15, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1807 MF at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 4, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1807 MF at auction Emporium Hamburg - July 1, 2016
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateJuly 1, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1807 MF at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 28, 2016
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
