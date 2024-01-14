Thaler 1807 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1807 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5353 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (8) XF (11) VF (11) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) Service PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Dorotheum (2)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Gärtner (1)

Grün (2)

Katz (1)

Künker (9)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Rauch (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stephen Album (2)

Teutoburger (5)

WAG (2)

Westfälische (1)