flag
Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

Thaler 1804 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)

Obverse Thaler 1804 MF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIIReverse Thaler 1804 MF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,875)
  • Weight28,893 g
  • Pure silver (0,8128 oz) 25,2814 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC105,800

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodChristian VII
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1804
  • RulerChristian VII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintAltona
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1804 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3694 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.

Сondition
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1804 MF at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 19, 2020
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateNovember 19, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
415 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1804 MF at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 19, 2020
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateNovember 19, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 275 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1804 MF at auction Busso Peus - January 18, 2020
SellerBusso Peus
DateJanuary 18, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1804 MF at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1804 MF at auction Künker - May 16, 2018
SellerKünker
DateMay 16, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1804 MF at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 18, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1804 MF at auction Künker - March 15, 2017
SellerKünker
DateMarch 15, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1804 MF at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 15, 2013
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1804 MF at auction Künker - September 27, 2011
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 27, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1804 MF at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 29, 2010
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1804 MF at auction Künker - June 18, 2001
SellerKünker
DateJune 18, 2001
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Schleswig-HolsteinCoin catalog of Christian VIICoins of Schleswig-Holstein in 1804All Schleswig-Holstein coinsSchleswig-Holstein silver coinsSchleswig-Holstein coins ThalerNumismatic auctions