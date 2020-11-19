Thaler 1804 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1804 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3694 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.

Сondition AU (1) XF (6) VF (4)