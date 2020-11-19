Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
Thaler 1804 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,875)
- Weight28,893 g
- Pure silver (0,8128 oz) 25,2814 g
- Diameter39 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC105,800
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodChristian VII
- DenominationThaler
- Year1804
- RulerChristian VII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
- MintAltona
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1804 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3694 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.
Сondition
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateNovember 19, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
415 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateNovember 19, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 275 EUR
