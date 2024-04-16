Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
Thaler 1801 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,875)
- Weight28,893 g
- Pure silver (0,8128 oz) 25,2814 g
- Diameter39 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC311,942
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodChristian VII
- DenominationThaler
- Year1801
- RulerChristian VII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
- MintAltona
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1801 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32064 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
