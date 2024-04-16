flag
Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

Thaler 1801 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)

Obverse Thaler 1801 MF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIIReverse Thaler 1801 MF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,875)
  • Weight28,893 g
  • Pure silver (0,8128 oz) 25,2814 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC311,942

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodChristian VII
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1801
  • RulerChristian VII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintAltona
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1801 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32064 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1801 MF at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
489 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1801 MF at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1801 MF at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMay 7, 2022
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1801 MF at auction Heritage - August 6, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 6, 2020
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1801 MF at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateApril 10, 2017
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1801 MF at auction Künker - March 15, 2017
SellerKünker
DateMarch 15, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1801 MF at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 9, 2017
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1801 MF at auction Künker - May 21, 2015
SellerKünker
DateMay 21, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1801 MF at auction Künker - March 12, 2015
SellerKünker
DateMarch 12, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1801 MF at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 29, 2010
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1801 MF at auction Münzen & Medaillen - May 16, 2006
SellerMünzen & Medaillen
DateMay 16, 2006
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1801 MF at auction Künker - March 11, 2003
SellerKünker
DateMarch 11, 2003
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
