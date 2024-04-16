Thaler 1801 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1801 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32064 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (4) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) XF45 (1) Service NGC (4)