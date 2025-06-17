Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
Thaler 1800 MF "Type 1800-1808" (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,875)
- Weight28,893 g
- Pure silver (0,8128 oz) 25,2814 g
- Diameter39 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC146,104
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodChristian VII
- DenominationThaler
- Year1800
- RulerChristian VII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
- MintAltona
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
