Thaler 1800 MF "Type 1800-1808" (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,875)
  • Weight28,893 g
  • Pure silver (0,8128 oz) 25,2814 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC146,104

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodChristian VII
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1800
  • RulerChristian VII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintAltona
  • PurposeCirculation
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

