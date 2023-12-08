flag
Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

Thaler 1800 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)

Obverse Thaler 1800 MF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIIReverse Thaler 1800 MF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,875)
  • Weight28,893 g
  • Pure silver (0,8128 oz) 25,2814 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodChristian VII
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1800
  • RulerChristian VII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintAltona
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1800 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 88 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2020.

Сondition
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1800 MF at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
SellerKünker
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
335 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1800 MF at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1800 MF at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
SellerRhenumis
DateNovember 14, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1800 MF at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1800 MF at auction Busso Peus - January 18, 2020
SellerBusso Peus
DateJanuary 18, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1800 MF at auction Heritage - April 11, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateApril 11, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1800 MF at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1800 MF at auction Künker - March 15, 2017
SellerKünker
DateMarch 15, 2017
ConditionF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1800 MF at auction Künker - March 15, 2017
SellerKünker
DateMarch 15, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1800 MF at auction Künker - March 12, 2015
SellerKünker
DateMarch 12, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1800 MF at auction WAG - November 9, 2014
SellerWAG
DateNovember 9, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1800 MF at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 29, 2010
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1800 MF at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 9, 2003
SellerMünzen & Medaillen
DateOctober 9, 2003
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

