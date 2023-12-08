Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
Thaler 1800 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,875)
- Weight28,893 g
- Pure silver (0,8128 oz) 25,2814 g
- Diameter39 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodChristian VII
- DenominationThaler
- Year1800
- RulerChristian VII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
- MintAltona
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein Thaler 1800 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 88 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2020.
