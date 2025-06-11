Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
2 Sechsling 1800 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,250)
- Weight1,499 g
- Pure silver (0,012 oz) 0,3748 g
- Diameter18 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC480,000
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodChristian VII
- Denomination2 Sechsling
- Year1800
- RulerChristian VII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
- MintAltona
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 2 Sechsling 1800 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1924 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Sechsling 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections