Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

2 Sechsling 1800 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)

Obverse 2 Sechsling 1800 MF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIIReverse 2 Sechsling 1800 MF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,250)
  • Weight1,499 g
  • Pure silver (0,012 oz) 0,3748 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC480,000

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodChristian VII
  • Denomination2 Sechsling
  • Year1800
  • RulerChristian VII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintAltona
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 2 Sechsling 1800 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1924 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schleswig-Holstein 2 Sechsling 1800 MF at auction Stack's - June 11, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 2 Sechsling 1800 MF at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Sechsling 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
