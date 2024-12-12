flag
Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

2/3 Thaler 1808 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1808 MF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIIReverse 2/3 Thaler 1808 MF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,875)
  • Weight19,263 g
  • Pure silver (0,5419 oz) 16,8551 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodChristian VII
  • Denomination2/3 Thaler
  • Year1808
  • RulerChristian VII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintAltona
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 2/3 Thaler 1808 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1297 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 220. Bidding took place March 7, 2022.

Сondition
Schleswig-Holstein 2/3 Thaler 1808 MF at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein 2/3 Thaler 1808 MF at auction Stephen Album - March 8, 2022
SellerStephen Album
DateMarch 8, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Schleswig-HolsteinCoin catalog of Christian VIICoins of Schleswig-Holstein in 1808All Schleswig-Holstein coinsSchleswig-Holstein silver coinsSchleswig-Holstein coins 2/3 ThalerNumismatic auctions