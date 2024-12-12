2/3 Thaler 1808 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 2/3 Thaler 1808 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1297 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 220. Bidding took place March 7, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (1)