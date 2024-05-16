Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
2/3 Thaler 1787 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,875)
- Weight19,263 g
- Pure silver (0,5419 oz) 16,8551 g
- Diameter35 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodChristian VII
- Denomination2/3 Thaler
- Year1787
- RulerChristian VII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
- MintAltona
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 2/3 Thaler 1787 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4297 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place February 21, 2014.
Сondition
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateMarch 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 2000 CZK
SellerAuktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
DateApril 22, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections