2/3 Thaler 1787 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1787 MF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIIReverse 2/3 Thaler 1787 MF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,875)
  • Weight19,263 g
  • Pure silver (0,5419 oz) 16,8551 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodChristian VII
  • Denomination2/3 Thaler
  • Year1787
  • RulerChristian VII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintAltona
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 2/3 Thaler 1787 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4297 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place February 21, 2014.

Сondition
Schleswig-Holstein 2/3 Thaler 1787 MF at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein 2/3 Thaler 1787 MF at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateMarch 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 2000 CZK
Schleswig-Holstein 2/3 Thaler 1787 MF at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateApril 4, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 2/3 Thaler 1787 MF at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
SellerAuktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
DateApril 22, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 2/3 Thaler 1787 MF at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateMarch 29, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 2/3 Thaler 1787 MF at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 2/3 Thaler 1787 MF at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateSeptember 4, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 2/3 Thaler 1787 MF at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
SellerWAG
DateApril 11, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 2/3 Thaler 1787 MF at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateMarch 29, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 2/3 Thaler 1787 MF at auction Busso Peus - January 18, 2020
SellerBusso Peus
DateJanuary 18, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 2/3 Thaler 1787 MF at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
SellerWAG
DateDecember 2, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 2/3 Thaler 1787 MF at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 24, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 2/3 Thaler 1787 MF at auction WAG - May 7, 2017
SellerWAG
DateMay 7, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 2/3 Thaler 1787 MF at auction WAG - March 12, 2017
SellerWAG
DateMarch 12, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 2/3 Thaler 1787 MF at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 6, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 2/3 Thaler 1787 MF at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 3, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 2/3 Thaler 1787 MF at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 27, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 2/3 Thaler 1787 MF at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 6, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 2/3 Thaler 1787 MF at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2014
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 22, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 2/3 Thaler 1787 MF at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 15, 2013
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 2/3 Thaler 1787 MF at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 15, 2013
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

