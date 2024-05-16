2/3 Thaler 1787 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 2/3 Thaler 1787 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4297 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place February 21, 2014.

