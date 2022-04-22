flag
Schleswig-Holstein Period: 1800-1851

1/3 Thaler 1808 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1808 MF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIIReverse 1/3 Thaler 1808 MF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,875)
  • Weight9,631 g
  • Pure silver (0,2709 oz) 8,4271 g
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC123,951

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodChristian VII
  • Denomination1/3 Thaler
  • Year1808
  • RulerChristian VII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintAltona
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 1/3 Thaler 1808 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1926 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schleswig-Holstein 1/3 Thaler 1808 MF at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
SellerAuktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
DateApril 22, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein 1/3 Thaler 1808 MF at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 11, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein 1/3 Thaler 1808 MF at auction Holmasto - October 9, 2021
SellerHolmasto
DateOctober 9, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 1/3 Thaler 1808 MF at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 1/3 Thaler 1808 MF at auction Schulman - June 16, 2021
SellerSchulman
DateJune 16, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1/3 Thaler 1808 MF at auction Holmasto - March 6, 2021
SellerHolmasto
DateMarch 6, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1/3 Thaler 1808 MF at auction Schulman - March 3, 2021
SellerSchulman
DateMarch 3, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1/3 Thaler 1808 MF at auction Schulman - October 20, 2020
SellerSchulman
DateOctober 20, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1/3 Thaler 1808 MF at auction Künker - December 8, 2016
SellerKünker
DateDecember 8, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 1/3 Thaler 1808 MF at auction Künker - March 12, 2015
SellerKünker
DateMarch 12, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 1/3 Thaler 1808 MF at auction Stephen Album - September 20, 2014
SellerStephen Album
DateSeptember 20, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1/3 Thaler 1808 MF at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 10, 2014
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 1/3 Thaler 1808 MF at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

