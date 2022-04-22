1/3 Thaler 1808 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 1/3 Thaler 1808 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1926 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (1) XF (5) VF (7) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)