1/3 Thaler 1808 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,875)
- Weight9,631 g
- Pure silver (0,2709 oz) 8,4271 g
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC123,951
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodChristian VII
- Denomination1/3 Thaler
- Year1808
- RulerChristian VII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
- MintAltona
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 1/3 Thaler 1808 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1926 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerAuktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
DateApril 22, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 11, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
