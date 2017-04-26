Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
1/3 Thaler 1797 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,875)
- Weight9,631 g
- Pure silver (0,2709 oz) 8,4271 g
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodChristian VII
- Denomination1/3 Thaler
- Year1797
- RulerChristian VII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
- MintAltona
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 1/3 Thaler 1797 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1839 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place April 25, 2017.
For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
