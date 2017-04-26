1/3 Thaler 1797 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 1/3 Thaler 1797 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1839 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place April 25, 2017.

Сondition VF (1)