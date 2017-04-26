flag
Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

1/3 Thaler 1797 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1797 MF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIIReverse 1/3 Thaler 1797 MF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,875)
  • Weight9,631 g
  • Pure silver (0,2709 oz) 8,4271 g
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodChristian VII
  • Denomination1/3 Thaler
  • Year1797
  • RulerChristian VII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintAltona
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 1/3 Thaler 1797 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1839 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place April 25, 2017.

Сondition
Schleswig-Holstein 1/3 Thaler 1797 MF at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateApril 26, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
