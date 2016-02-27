1/3 Thaler 1788 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 1/3 Thaler 1788 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5634 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.

Сondition VF (5)