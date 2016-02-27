flag
1/3 Thaler 1788 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1788 MF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIIReverse 1/3 Thaler 1788 MF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,875)
  • Weight9,631 g
  • Pure silver (0,2709 oz) 8,4271 g
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodChristian VII
  • Denomination1/3 Thaler
  • Year1788
  • RulerChristian VII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintAltona
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 1/3 Thaler 1788 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5634 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.

Сondition
Schleswig-Holstein 1/3 Thaler 1788 MF at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 27, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein 1/3 Thaler 1788 MF at auction Künker - May 21, 2015
SellerKünker
DateMay 21, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein 1/3 Thaler 1788 MF at auction Künker - December 4, 2014
SellerKünker
DateDecember 4, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Schleswig-Holstein 1/3 Thaler 1788 MF at auction Künker - May 8, 2014
SellerKünker
DateMay 8, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Schleswig-Holstein 1/3 Thaler 1788 MF at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 29, 2010
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

