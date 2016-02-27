Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
1/3 Thaler 1788 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,875)
- Weight9,631 g
- Pure silver (0,2709 oz) 8,4271 g
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodChristian VII
- Denomination1/3 Thaler
- Year1788
- RulerChristian VII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
- MintAltona
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 1/3 Thaler 1788 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5634 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.
Сondition
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 27, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
