1/3 Thaler 1787 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 1/3 Thaler 1787 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 28375 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place June 20, 2015.

Сondition VF (1)