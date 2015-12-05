Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
1/3 Thaler 1787 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,875)
- Weight9,631 g
- Pure silver (0,2709 oz) 8,4271 g
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodChristian VII
- Denomination1/3 Thaler
- Year1787
- RulerChristian VII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
- MintAltona
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 1/3 Thaler 1787 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 28375 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place June 20, 2015.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections