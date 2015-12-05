flag
Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

1/3 Thaler 1787 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1787 MF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIIReverse 1/3 Thaler 1787 MF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,875)
  • Weight9,631 g
  • Pure silver (0,2709 oz) 8,4271 g
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodChristian VII
  • Denomination1/3 Thaler
  • Year1787
  • RulerChristian VII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintAltona
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 1/3 Thaler 1787 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 28375 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place June 20, 2015.

Сondition
Schleswig-Holstein 1/3 Thaler 1787 MF at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 5, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Schleswig-HolsteinCoin catalog of Christian VIICoins of Schleswig-Holstein in 1787All Schleswig-Holstein coinsSchleswig-Holstein silver coinsSchleswig-Holstein coins 1/3 ThalerNumismatic auctions