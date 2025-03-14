flag
Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

1/24 Thaler 1801 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1801 MF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIIReverse 1/24 Thaler 1801 MF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,375)
  • Weight2,809 g
  • Pure silver (0,0339 oz) 1,0534 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC211,200

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodChristian VII
  • Denomination1/24 Thaler
  • Year1801
  • RulerChristian VII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintAltona
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 1/24 Thaler 1801 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 13253 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,100. Bidding took place March 14, 2025.

Schleswig-Holstein 1/24 Thaler 1801 MF at auction Stack's - March 14, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMarch 14, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
