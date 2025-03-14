Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
1/24 Thaler 1801 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,375)
- Weight2,809 g
- Pure silver (0,0339 oz) 1,0534 g
- Diameter22 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC211,200
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodChristian VII
- Denomination1/24 Thaler
- Year1801
- RulerChristian VII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
- MintAltona
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 1/24 Thaler 1801 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 13253 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,100. Bidding took place March 14, 2025.
