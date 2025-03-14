1/24 Thaler 1801 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 1/24 Thaler 1801 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 13253 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,100. Bidding took place March 14, 2025.

