Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
1/24 Thaler 1800 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,375)
- Weight2,809 g
- Pure silver (0,0339 oz) 1,0534 g
- Diameter22 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC96,000
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodChristian VII
- Denomination1/24 Thaler
- Year1800
- RulerChristian VII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
- MintAltona
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
