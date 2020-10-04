flag
Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

1/12 Thaler 1801 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1801 MF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIIReverse 1/12 Thaler 1801 MF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,500)
  • Weight4,214 g
  • Pure silver (0,0677 oz) 2,107 g
  • Diameter23,4 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC103,200

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodChristian VII
  • Denomination1/12 Thaler
  • Year1801
  • RulerChristian VII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintAltona
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 1/12 Thaler 1801 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4788 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place March 15, 2017.

Сondition
Schleswig-Holstein 1/12 Thaler 1801 MF at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
SellerKatz
DateOctober 4, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein 1/12 Thaler 1801 MF at auction Künker - March 15, 2017
SellerKünker
DateMarch 15, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein 1/12 Thaler 1801 MF at auction Künker - March 15, 2017
SellerKünker
DateMarch 15, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

