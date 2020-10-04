1/12 Thaler 1801 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 1/12 Thaler 1801 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4788 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place March 15, 2017.

Сondition XF (3)