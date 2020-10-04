Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
1/12 Thaler 1801 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,500)
- Weight4,214 g
- Pure silver (0,0677 oz) 2,107 g
- Diameter23,4 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC103,200
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodChristian VII
- Denomination1/12 Thaler
- Year1801
- RulerChristian VII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
- MintAltona
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 1/12 Thaler 1801 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4788 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place March 15, 2017.
