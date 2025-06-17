flag
Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

1/12 Thaler 1800 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1800 MF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIIReverse 1/12 Thaler 1800 MF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,500)
  • Weight4,214 g
  • Pure silver (0,0677 oz) 2,107 g
  • Diameter23,4 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC48,000

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodChristian VII
  • Denomination1/12 Thaler
  • Year1800
  • RulerChristian VII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintAltona
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Schleswig-HolsteinCoin catalog of Christian VIICoins of Schleswig-Holstein in 1800All Schleswig-Holstein coinsSchleswig-Holstein silver coinsSchleswig-Holstein coins 1/12 ThalerNumismatic auctions