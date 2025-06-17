Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
1/12 Thaler 1800 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,500)
- Weight4,214 g
- Pure silver (0,0677 oz) 2,107 g
- Diameter23,4 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC48,000
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodChristian VII
- Denomination1/12 Thaler
- Year1800
- RulerChristian VII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
- MintAltona
- PurposeCirculation
