Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865

Thaler 1860 B (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)

Obverse Thaler 1860 B - Silver Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George WilliamReverse Thaler 1860 B - Silver Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC8,356

Description

  • CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
  • PeriodGeorge William
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1860
  • RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (198)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1860 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31197 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1860 B at auction WCN - June 19, 2025
SellerWCN
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
430 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1860 B at auction MDC Monaco - June 5, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
1485 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1860 B at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1860 B at auction WCN - May 17, 2025
SellerWCN
DateMay 17, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1860 B at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1860 B at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1860 B at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
SellerKünker
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1860 B at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1860 B at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 29, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1860 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1860 B at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1860 B at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1860 B at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
SellerWAG
DateMarch 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1860 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1860 B at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1860 B at auction CNG - January 18, 2024
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 18, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1860 B at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
SellerRhenumis
DateJanuary 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1860 B at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
SellerWAG
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1860 B at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
SellerKünker
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1860 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateNovember 7, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1860 B at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
SellerKünker
DateOctober 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
