Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865
Thaler 1860 B (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC8,356
Description
- CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
- PeriodGeorge William
- DenominationThaler
- Year1860
- RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
- MintHanover
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (198)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1860 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31197 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
1485 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
123...10
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections