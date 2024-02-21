flag
Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865

Mariengroschen 1828 (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)

Obverse Mariengroschen 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George WilliamReverse Mariengroschen 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George William

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,250)
  • Weight1,55 g
  • Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3875 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
  • PeriodGeorge William
  • DenominationMariengroschen
  • Year1828
  • RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
  • MintArolsen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe Mariengroschen 1828 . This silver coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1268 sold at the Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place February 21, 2024.

Сondition
Schaumburg-Lippe Mariengroschen 1828 at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateFebruary 21, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Schaumburg-Lippe Mariengroschen 1828 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateDecember 13, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Mariengroschen 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

