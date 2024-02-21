Mariengroschen 1828 (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe Mariengroschen 1828 . This silver coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1268 sold at the Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place February 21, 2024.

Сondition XF (2)