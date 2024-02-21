Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865
Mariengroschen 1828 (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,250)
- Weight1,55 g
- Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3875 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
- PeriodGeorge William
- DenominationMariengroschen
- Year1828
- RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
- MintArolsen
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe Mariengroschen 1828 . This silver coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1268 sold at the Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place February 21, 2024.
Сondition
