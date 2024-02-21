flag
Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865

Mariengroschen 1821 (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)

Obverse Mariengroschen 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George WilliamReverse Mariengroschen 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George William

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,250)
  • Weight1,55 g
  • Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3875 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC142,800

Description

  • CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
  • PeriodGeorge William
  • DenominationMariengroschen
  • Year1821
  • RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
  • MintBrunswick
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe Mariengroschen 1821 . This silver coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1857 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
Schaumburg-Lippe Mariengroschen 1821 at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateFebruary 21, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Schaumburg-Lippe Mariengroschen 1821 at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 3, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Schaumburg-Lippe Mariengroschen 1821 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe Mariengroschen 1821 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe Mariengroschen 1821 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 12, 2017
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe Mariengroschen 1821 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe Mariengroschen 1821 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe Mariengroschen 1821 at auction Künker - October 10, 2001
SellerKünker
DateOctober 10, 2001
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Mariengroschen 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

