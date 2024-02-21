Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865
Mariengroschen 1821 (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,250)
- Weight1,55 g
- Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3875 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC142,800
Description
- CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
- PeriodGeorge William
- DenominationMariengroschen
- Year1821
- RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
- MintBrunswick
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe Mariengroschen 1821 . This silver coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1857 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateFebruary 21, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 3, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Mariengroschen 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
