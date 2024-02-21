Mariengroschen 1821 (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe Mariengroschen 1821 . This silver coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1857 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition AU (5) XF (1) No grade (2)