Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865
Mariengroschen 1802 (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight1,55 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC144,000
Description
- CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
- PeriodGeorge William
- DenominationMariengroschen
- Year1802
- RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
- MintHanover
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe Mariengroschen 1802 . This silver coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1854 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
Service
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 93 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Mariengroschen 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections