Mariengroschen 1802 (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe Mariengroschen 1802 . This silver coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1854 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (3) VF (7) No grade (1) Service PCGS (1)