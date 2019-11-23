flag
Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865

Mariengroschen 1802 (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)

Obverse Mariengroschen 1802 - Silver Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George WilliamReverse Mariengroschen 1802 - Silver Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight1,55 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC144,000

Description

  • CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
  • PeriodGeorge William
  • DenominationMariengroschen
  • Year1802
  • RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe Mariengroschen 1802 . This silver coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1854 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
Service
Schaumburg-Lippe Mariengroschen 1802 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - April 10, 2025
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Schaumburg-Lippe Mariengroschen 1802 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 93 EUR
Schaumburg-Lippe Mariengroschen 1802 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2019
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 23, 2019
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe Mariengroschen 1802 at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
SellerWAG
DateMarch 10, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe Mariengroschen 1802 at auction HERVERA - July 13, 2018
SellerHERVERA
DateJuly 13, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe Mariengroschen 1802 at auction Soler y Llach - July 13, 2018
SellerSoler y Llach
DateJuly 13, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe Mariengroschen 1802 at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2018
SellerHERVERA
DateFebruary 23, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe Mariengroschen 1802 at auction Soler y Llach - February 23, 2018
SellerSoler y Llach
DateFebruary 23, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe Mariengroschen 1802 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2017
SellerSoler y Llach
DateOctober 27, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe Mariengroschen 1802 at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
SellerHERVERA
DateOctober 26, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe Mariengroschen 1802 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
SellerGrün
DateNovember 9, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe Mariengroschen 1802 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
SellerGrün
DateMay 13, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe Mariengroschen 1802 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe Mariengroschen 1802 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 18, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe Mariengroschen 1802 at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
SellerMöller
DateMay 7, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe Mariengroschen 1802 at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2012
SellerStephen Album
DateSeptember 22, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe Mariengroschen 1802 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Mariengroschen 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Schaumburg-LippeCoin catalog of George WilliamCoins of Schaumburg-Lippe in 1802All Schaumburg-Lippe coinsSchaumburg-Lippe silver coinsSchaumburg-Lippe coins MariengroschenNumismatic auctions