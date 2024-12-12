flag
Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865

1/2 Thaler 1821 H (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1821 H - Silver Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George WilliamReverse 1/2 Thaler 1821 H - Silver Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George William

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight14,031 g
  • Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
  • Diameter32 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC5,400

Description

  • CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
  • PeriodGeorge William
  • Denomination1/2 Thaler
  • Year1821
  • RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
  • MintBrunswick
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (137)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Thaler 1821 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1531 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place December 9, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Thaler 1821 H at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Thaler 1821 H at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Thaler 1821 H at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
3187 $
Price in auction currency 2800 CHF
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Thaler 1821 H at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Thaler 1821 H at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Thaler 1821 H at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionAU50
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Thaler 1821 H at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Thaler 1821 H at auction WCN - January 18, 2024
SellerWCN
DateJanuary 18, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Thaler 1821 H at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 14, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Thaler 1821 H at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Thaler 1821 H at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 21, 2023
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 21, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Thaler 1821 H at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJuly 20, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Thaler 1821 H at auction WCN - March 23, 2023
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Thaler 1821 H at auction WCN - March 23, 2023
SellerWCN
DateMarch 23, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Thaler 1821 H at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Thaler 1821 H at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
SellerStack's
DateMarch 1, 2023
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Thaler 1821 H at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 9, 2023
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Thaler 1821 H at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
SellerWAG
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Thaler 1821 H at auction WCN - November 3, 2022
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Thaler 1821 H at auction WCN - November 3, 2022
SellerWCN
DateNovember 3, 2022
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Thaler 1821 H at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Thaler 1821 H at auction St James’s - May 26, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateMay 26, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Thaler 1821 H at auction Heritage - May 12, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMay 12, 2022
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Thaler 1821 H at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
SellerWAG
DateApril 10, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Schaumburg-LippeCoin catalog of George WilliamCoins of Schaumburg-Lippe in 1821All Schaumburg-Lippe coinsSchaumburg-Lippe silver coinsSchaumburg-Lippe coins 1/2 ThalerNumismatic auctions