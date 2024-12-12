Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865
1/2 Thaler 1821 H (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,833)
- Weight14,031 g
- Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
- Diameter32 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC5,400
Description
- CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
- PeriodGeorge William
- Denomination1/2 Thaler
- Year1821
- RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
- MintBrunswick
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (137)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Thaler 1821 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1531 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place December 9, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
3187 $
Price in auction currency 2800 CHF
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 21, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
123...7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections