1/2 Thaler 1821 H (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)

Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Thaler 1821 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1531 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place December 9, 2024.

