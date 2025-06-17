Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865
4 Pfennig 1828 (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,250)
- Weight0,755 g
- Pure silver (0,0061 oz) 0,1888 g
- Diameter15 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
- PeriodGeorge William
- Denomination4 Pfennig
- Year1828
- RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
- MintArolsen
- PurposeCirculation
