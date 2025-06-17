flag
Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865

4 Pfennig 1828 (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George WilliamReverse 4 Pfennig 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George William

Photo by: MÜNZENHANDLUNG MANFRED OLDING

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,250)
  • Weight0,755 g
  • Pure silver (0,0061 oz) 0,1888 g
  • Diameter15 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
  • PeriodGeorge William
  • Denomination4 Pfennig
  • Year1828
  • RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
  • MintArolsen
  • PurposeCirculation
