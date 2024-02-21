Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865
4 Pfennig 1821 (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,250)
- Weight0,755 g
- Pure silver (0,0061 oz) 0,1888 g
- Diameter15 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC490,800
Description
- CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
- PeriodGeorge William
- Denomination4 Pfennig
- Year1821
- RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
- MintBrunswick
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1821 . This silver coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1731 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
