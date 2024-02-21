flag
Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865

4 Pfennig 1821 (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George WilliamReverse 4 Pfennig 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,250)
  • Weight0,755 g
  • Pure silver (0,0061 oz) 0,1888 g
  • Diameter15 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC490,800

Description

  • CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
  • PeriodGeorge William
  • Denomination4 Pfennig
  • Year1821
  • RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
  • MintBrunswick
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1821 . This silver coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1731 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1821 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - April 10, 2025
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1821 at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateFebruary 21, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1821 at auction WCN - October 20, 2022
SellerWCN
DateOctober 20, 2022
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1821 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1821 at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
SellerWAG
DateApril 10, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1821 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1821 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1821 at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 9, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1821 at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
SellerWAG
DateOctober 10, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1821 at auction WAG - June 11, 2017
SellerWAG
DateJune 11, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1821 at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 3, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1821 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 28, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1821 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1821 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 5, 2013
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 5, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1821 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2012
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1821 at auction Künker - October 10, 2001
SellerKünker
DateOctober 10, 2001
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1821 at auction Künker - March 7, 2000
SellerKünker
DateMarch 7, 2000
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

