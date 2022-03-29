flag
4 Pfennig 1802 (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1802 - Silver Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George WilliamReverse 4 Pfennig 1802 - Silver Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight0,74 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC288,000

Description

  • CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
  • PeriodGeorge William
  • Denomination4 Pfennig
  • Year1802
  • RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1802 . This silver coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2263 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place December 8, 2017.

Сondition
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1802 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - April 10, 2025
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1802 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 29, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1802 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2021
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 14, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1802 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1802 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 20, 2020
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateNovember 20, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1802 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 9, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1802 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1802 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
SellerMöller
DateDecember 3, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1802 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1802 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

