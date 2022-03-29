Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865
4 Pfennig 1802 (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight0,74 g
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC288,000
Description
- CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
- PeriodGeorge William
- Denomination4 Pfennig
- Year1802
- RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
- MintHanover
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1802 . This silver coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2263 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place December 8, 2017.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
