4 Pfennig 1802 (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1802 . This silver coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2263 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place December 8, 2017.

Сondition AU (2) XF (5) VF (3)