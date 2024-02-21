Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865
1/24 Thaler 1826 (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,312)
- Weight1,875 g
- Pure silver (0,0188 oz) 0,585 g
- Diameter18,5 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
- PeriodGeorge William
- Denomination1/24 Thaler
- Year1826
- RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
- MintArolsen
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe 1/24 Thaler 1826 . This silver coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Stare Monety auction for PLN 130. Bidding took place March 4, 2022.
Сondition
