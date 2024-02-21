1/24 Thaler 1826 (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe 1/24 Thaler 1826 . This silver coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Stare Monety auction for PLN 130. Bidding took place March 4, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1)