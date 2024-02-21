flag
Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865

1/24 Thaler 1826 (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1826 - Silver Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George WilliamReverse 1/24 Thaler 1826 - Silver Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George William

Photo by: Stare Monety

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,312)
  • Weight1,875 g
  • Pure silver (0,0188 oz) 0,585 g
  • Diameter18,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
  • PeriodGeorge William
  • Denomination1/24 Thaler
  • Year1826
  • RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
  • MintArolsen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe 1/24 Thaler 1826 . This silver coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Stare Monety auction for PLN 130. Bidding took place March 4, 2022.

Сondition
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/24 Thaler 1826 at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateFebruary 21, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/24 Thaler 1826 at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/24 Thaler 1826 at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
SellerStare Monety
DateMarch 4, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Schaumburg-LippeCoin catalog of George WilliamCoins of Schaumburg-Lippe in 1826All Schaumburg-Lippe coinsSchaumburg-Lippe silver coinsSchaumburg-Lippe coins 1/24 ThalerNumismatic auctions