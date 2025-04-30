1/24 Thaler 1821 (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe 1/24 Thaler 1821 . This silver coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1729 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition AU (7) XF (6) VF (1) No grade (1)