Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865

1/24 Thaler 1821 (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George WilliamReverse 1/24 Thaler 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,312)
  • Weight1,875 g
  • Pure silver (0,0188 oz) 0,585 g
  • Diameter18,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC195,000

Description

  • CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
  • PeriodGeorge William
  • Denomination1/24 Thaler
  • Year1821
  • RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
  • MintBrunswick
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe 1/24 Thaler 1821 . This silver coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1729 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/24 Thaler 1821 at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/24 Thaler 1821 at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
SellerWAG
DateAugust 27, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/24 Thaler 1821 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/24 Thaler 1821 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/24 Thaler 1821 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/24 Thaler 1821 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2021
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 14, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/24 Thaler 1821 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 20, 2020
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateNovember 20, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/24 Thaler 1821 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/24 Thaler 1821 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/24 Thaler 1821 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
SellerFelzmann
DateNovember 5, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/24 Thaler 1821 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 5, 2013
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 5, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/24 Thaler 1821 at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
SellerMöller
DateMay 7, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/24 Thaler 1821 at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 9, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/24 Thaler 1821 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/24 Thaler 1821 at auction Künker - October 10, 2001
SellerKünker
DateOctober 10, 2001
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
