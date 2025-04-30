Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865
1/24 Thaler 1821 (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,312)
- Weight1,875 g
- Pure silver (0,0188 oz) 0,585 g
- Diameter18,5 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC195,000
Description
- CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
- PeriodGeorge William
- Denomination1/24 Thaler
- Year1821
- RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
- MintBrunswick
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe 1/24 Thaler 1821 . This silver coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1729 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
