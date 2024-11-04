flag
Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865

1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A - Silver Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George WilliamReverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A - Silver Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,220)
  • Weight1,098 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
  • Diameter15 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC120,000

Description

  • CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
  • PeriodGeorge William
  • Denomination1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year1858
  • RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1917 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Via - November 4, 2024
SellerVia
DateNovember 4, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateAugust 10, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
SellerWAG
DateNovember 8, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 30, 2018
ConditionPF66 NGC
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Möller - November 17, 2016
SellerMöller
DateNovember 17, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Künker - April 7, 2016
SellerKünker
DateApril 7, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
SellerMöller
DateDecember 3, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
SellerMöller
DateJune 1, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Künker - October 10, 2001
SellerKünker
DateOctober 10, 2001
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

