1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1917 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

