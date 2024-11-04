Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865
1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,220)
- Weight1,098 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
- Diameter15 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC120,000
Description
- CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
- PeriodGeorge William
- Denomination1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year1858
- RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1917 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateAugust 10, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
