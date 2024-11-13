1/12 Thaler 1858 A (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe 1/12 Thaler 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1291 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 750. Bidding took place September 14, 2023.

