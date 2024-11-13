Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865
1/12 Thaler 1858 A (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,375)
- Weight3,221 g
- Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
- Diameter21 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC61,200
Description
- CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
- PeriodGeorge William
- Denomination1/12 Thaler
- Year1858
- RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe 1/12 Thaler 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1291 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 750. Bidding took place September 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
SellerStephen Album
DateSeptember 17, 2023
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
