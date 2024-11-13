flag
Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865

1/12 Thaler 1858 A (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1858 A - Silver Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George WilliamReverse 1/12 Thaler 1858 A - Silver Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,375)
  • Weight3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC61,200

Description

  • CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
  • PeriodGeorge William
  • Denomination1/12 Thaler
  • Year1858
  • RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe 1/12 Thaler 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1291 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 750. Bidding took place September 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/12 Thaler 1858 A at auction Grün - November 13, 2024
SellerGrün
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/12 Thaler 1858 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/12 Thaler 1858 A at auction BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION - April 27, 2024
SellerBERLINER MÜNZAUKTION
DateApril 27, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/12 Thaler 1858 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/12 Thaler 1858 A at auction Eichsfelder Münzhandel - January 21, 2024
SellerEichsfelder Münzhandel
DateJanuary 21, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/12 Thaler 1858 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
SellerKünker
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/12 Thaler 1858 A at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
SellerStephen Album
DateSeptember 17, 2023
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/12 Thaler 1858 A at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
SellerKünker
DateOctober 7, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/12 Thaler 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/12 Thaler 1858 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateMay 14, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/12 Thaler 1858 A at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
SellerWAG
DateApril 10, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/12 Thaler 1858 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/12 Thaler 1858 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 9, 2022
ConditionMS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/12 Thaler 1858 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/12 Thaler 1858 A at auction Künker - December 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateDecember 1, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/12 Thaler 1858 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/12 Thaler 1858 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionMS66 PL NGC
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/12 Thaler 1858 A at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 14, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/12 Thaler 1858 A at auction Stack's - January 18, 2021
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/12 Thaler 1858 A at auction Stack's - January 18, 2021
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 18, 2021
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/12 Thaler 1858 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 19, 2020
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateNovember 19, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1/12 Thaler 1858 A at auction Künker - May 28, 2020
SellerKünker
DateMay 28, 2020
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Schaumburg-LippeCoin catalog of George WilliamCoins of Schaumburg-Lippe in 1858All Schaumburg-Lippe coinsSchaumburg-Lippe silver coinsSchaumburg-Lippe coins 1/12 ThalerNumismatic auctions