Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865
4 Pfennig 1858 A (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)
- MetalCopper
- Weight5,9 - 6,2 g
- Diameter26 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC180,000
- CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
- PeriodGeorge William
- Denomination4 Pfennig
- Year1858
- RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1858 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1861 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
