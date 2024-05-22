flag
Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865

4 Pfennig 1858 A (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1858 A - Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George WilliamReverse 4 Pfennig 1858 A - Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George William

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight5,9 - 6,2 g
  • Diameter26 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC180,000

Description

  • CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
  • PeriodGeorge William
  • Denomination4 Pfennig
  • Year1858
  • RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1858 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1861 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
Service
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
SellerMöller
DateMay 22, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateFebruary 21, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Eichsfelder Münzhandel - January 21, 2024
SellerEichsfelder Münzhandel
DateJanuary 21, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateJanuary 6, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
SellerRauch
DateOctober 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Eichsfelder Münzhandel - August 29, 2021
SellerEichsfelder Münzhandel
DateAugust 29, 2021
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Stack's - October 4, 2017
SellerStack's
DateOctober 4, 2017
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Rauch - October 1, 2017
SellerRauch
DateOctober 1, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJuly 5, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 22, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 4 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Künker - September 27, 2005
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 27, 2005
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
