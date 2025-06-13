flag
Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865

3 Pfennig 1858 A (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1858 A - Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George WilliamReverse 3 Pfennig 1858 A - Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,4 - 4,7 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC360,000

Description

  • CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
  • PeriodGeorge William
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1858
  • RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe 3 Pfennig 1858 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1862 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schaumburg-Lippe 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Rio de la Plata - June 13, 2025
SellerRio de la Plata
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Schaumburg-Lippe 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction BAC - February 18, 2025
SellerBAC
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
SellerBAC
DateOctober 1, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
SellerBAC
DateApril 2, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateJanuary 6, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
SellerKünker
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Schaumburg-Lippe 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateOctober 1, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
SellerBAC
DateMarch 29, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 10, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
SellerBAC
DateOctober 5, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 15, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 9, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
SellerBAC
DateMay 11, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Schaumburg-Lippe 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction BAC - June 25, 2025
SellerBAC
DateJune 25, 2025
ConditionAU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

