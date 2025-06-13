3 Pfennig 1858 A (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe 3 Pfennig 1858 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1862 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

