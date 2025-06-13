Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865
3 Pfennig 1858 A (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight4,4 - 4,7 g
- Diameter24 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC360,000
Description
- CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
- PeriodGeorge William
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1858
- RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe 3 Pfennig 1858 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1862 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerRio de la Plata
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
123
