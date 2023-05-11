flag
Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865

2 Pfennig 1858 A (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1858 A - Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George WilliamReverse 2 Pfennig 1858 A - Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George William

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight2,8 - 3,1 g
  • Diameter20,2 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC360,000

Description

  • CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
  • PeriodGeorge William
  • Denomination2 Pfennig
  • Year1858
  • RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Pfennig 1858 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1863 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Schulman - March 26, 2025
SellerSchulman
DateMarch 26, 2025
ConditionPF65 BN NGC
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
SellerWAG
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2021
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateDecember 14, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 19, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Heritage - September 26, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 26, 2019
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJuly 5, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 5, 2011
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Künker - October 10, 2001
SellerKünker
DateOctober 10, 2001
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Künker - October 10, 2001
SellerKünker
DateOctober 10, 2001
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

