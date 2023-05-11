Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865
2 Pfennig 1858 A (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight2,8 - 3,1 g
- Diameter20,2 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC360,000
Description
- CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
- PeriodGeorge William
- Denomination2 Pfennig
- Year1858
- RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Pfennig 1858 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1863 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerSchulman
DateMarch 26, 2025
ConditionPF65 BN NGC
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
