Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865

1 Pfennig 1826 (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1826 - Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George WilliamReverse 1 Pfennig 1826 - Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George William

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight2,2 - 2,6 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
  • PeriodGeorge William
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1826
  • RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
  • MintArolsen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe 1 Pfennig 1826 . This copper coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3331 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Schaumburg-Lippe 1 Pfennig 1826 at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
SellerTeutoburger
DateJune 2, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Schaumburg-Lippe 1 Pfennig 1826 at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 28, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 160 RUB
Schaumburg-Lippe 1 Pfennig 1826 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
SellerMöller
DateDecember 3, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 1 Pfennig 1826 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 1 Pfennig 1826 at auction Künker - October 10, 2001
SellerKünker
DateOctober 10, 2001
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

