Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865
1 Pfennig 1826 (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight2,2 - 2,6 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
- PeriodGeorge William
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1826
- RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
- MintArolsen
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe 1 Pfennig 1826 . This copper coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3331 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 28, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 160 RUB
