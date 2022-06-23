flag
1 Pfennig 1824 (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1824 - Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George William

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight2,2 - 2,6 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
  • PeriodGeorge William
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1824
  • RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
  • MintArolsen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe 1 Pfennig 1824 . This copper coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1910 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.


Schaumburg-Lippe 1 Pfennig 1824 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 480 RUB
Schaumburg-Lippe 1 Pfennig 1824 at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 11, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 380 RUB
Schaumburg-Lippe 1 Pfennig 1824 at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2020
SellerNiemczyk
DateDecember 15, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price


Schaumburg-Lippe 1 Pfennig 1824 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1 Pfennig 1824 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price



Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

