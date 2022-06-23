Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865
1 Pfennig 1824 (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight2,2 - 2,6 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
- PeriodGeorge William
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1824
- RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
- MintArolsen
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe 1 Pfennig 1824 . This copper coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1910 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 480 RUB
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 11, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 380 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections