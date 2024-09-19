Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865
1 Pfennig 1858 A (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,5 - 1,7 g
- Diameter18 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC1,440,000
Description
- CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
- PeriodGeorge William
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1858
- RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe 1 Pfennig 1858 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1864 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerNumimarket
DateSeptember 19, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
SellerHeritage
DateJune 23, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 77 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
