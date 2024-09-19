flag
Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865

1 Pfennig 1858 A (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1858 A - Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George WilliamReverse 1 Pfennig 1858 A - Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George William

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,5 - 1,7 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,440,000

Description

  • CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
  • PeriodGeorge William
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1858
  • RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe 1 Pfennig 1858 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1864 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schaumburg-Lippe 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction WDA - MiM - November 28, 2024
SellerWDA - MiM
DateNovember 28, 2024
ConditionAU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Numimarket - September 19, 2024
SellerNumimarket
DateSeptember 19, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Schaumburg-Lippe 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 23, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 77 USD
Schaumburg-Lippe 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
SellerCoinsNB
DateApril 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
SellerWAG
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
SellerKatz
DateMay 14, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 15, 2022
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 15, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
SellerKatz
DateNovember 28, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 19, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
