Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865

2 Thaler 1857 B "50 years of the reign of George William" (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1857 B "50 years of the reign of George William" - Silver Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George WilliamReverse 2 Thaler 1857 B "50 years of the reign of George William" - Silver Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George William

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,037 g
  • Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
  • Diameter41 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,000

Description

  • CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
  • PeriodGeorge William
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1857
  • RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (298)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Thaler 1857 "50 years of the reign of George William" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 24808 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,625. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Thaler 1857 B "50 years of the reign of George William" at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
682 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Thaler 1857 B "50 years of the reign of George William" at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
489 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Thaler 1857 B "50 years of the reign of George William" at auction Auction World - April 20, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateApril 20, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Thaler 1857 B "50 years of the reign of George William" at auction WAG - March 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateMarch 16, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Thaler 1857 B "50 years of the reign of George William" at auction Künker - March 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Thaler 1857 B "50 years of the reign of George William" at auction Künker - March 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Thaler 1857 B "50 years of the reign of George William" at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Thaler 1857 B "50 years of the reign of George William" at auction WAG - February 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Thaler 1857 B "50 years of the reign of George William" at auction WAG - December 15, 2024
SellerWAG
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Thaler 1857 B "50 years of the reign of George William" at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Thaler 1857 B "50 years of the reign of George William" at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Thaler 1857 B "50 years of the reign of George William" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - December 1, 2024
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Thaler 1857 B "50 years of the reign of George William" at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Thaler 1857 B "50 years of the reign of George William" at auction WCN - September 19, 2024
SellerWCN
DateSeptember 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Thaler 1857 B "50 years of the reign of George William" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Thaler 1857 B "50 years of the reign of George William" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 14, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Thaler 1857 B "50 years of the reign of George William" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
SellerSonntag
DateJuly 3, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Thaler 1857 B "50 years of the reign of George William" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
SellerRauch
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Thaler 1857 B "50 years of the reign of George William" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Thaler 1857 B "50 years of the reign of George William" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Thaler 1857 B "50 years of the reign of George William" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 25, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1857 "50 years of the reign of George William", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

