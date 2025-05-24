Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865
2 Thaler 1857 B "50 years of the reign of George William" (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,037 g
- Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
- Diameter41 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC2,000
Description
- CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
- PeriodGeorge William
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1857
- RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
- MintHanover
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (298)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Thaler 1857 "50 years of the reign of George William" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 24808 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,625. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
