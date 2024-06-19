Thaler 1815 "DEM VATERLANDE" (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1815 "DEM VATERLANDE". This silver coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 911 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,250. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

