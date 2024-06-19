Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
Thaler 1815 "DEM VATERLANDE" (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 30,9 g
- Pure silver (0,8276 oz) 25,7397 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1815
- Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1815 "DEM VATERLANDE". This silver coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 911 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,250. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1289 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1245 $
Price in auction currency 1170 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
