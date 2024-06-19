Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

Thaler 1815 "DEM VATERLANDE" (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1815 "DEM VATERLANDE" - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus Reverse Thaler 1815 "DEM VATERLANDE" - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 30,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,8276 oz) 25,7397 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1815 "DEM VATERLANDE". This silver coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 911 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,250. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1815 "DEM VATERLANDE" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1289 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1815 "DEM VATERLANDE" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1245 $
Price in auction currency 1170 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1815 "DEM VATERLANDE" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1815 "DEM VATERLANDE" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1815 "DEM VATERLANDE" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1815 "DEM VATERLANDE" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1815 "DEM VATERLANDE" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1815 "DEM VATERLANDE" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1815 "DEM VATERLANDE" at auction Aurea - June 12, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1815 "DEM VATERLANDE" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1815 "DEM VATERLANDE" at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1815 "DEM VATERLANDE" at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1815 "DEM VATERLANDE" at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1815 "DEM VATERLANDE" at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1815 "DEM VATERLANDE" at auction Sedwick - November 18, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1815 "DEM VATERLANDE" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1815 "DEM VATERLANDE" at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1815 "DEM VATERLANDE" at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1815 "DEM VATERLANDE" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 18, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1815 "DEM VATERLANDE" at auction Höhn - November 1, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1815 "DEM VATERLANDE" at auction Höhn - November 1, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

