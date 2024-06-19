Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
Thaler 1813 LS (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 38,8 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (118)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1813 with mark LS. This silver coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4299 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1303 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
