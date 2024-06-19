Thaler 1813 LS (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1813 with mark LS. This silver coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4299 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

