Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

Thaler 1813 LS (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1813 LS - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus Reverse Thaler 1813 LS - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 38,8 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (118)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1813 with mark LS. This silver coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4299 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1813 LS at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
537 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1813 LS at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1813 LS at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1813 LS at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1303 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1813 LS at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1813 LS at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1813 LS at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1813 LS at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1813 LS at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1813 LS at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1813 LS at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1813 LS at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1813 LS at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1813 LS at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1813 LS at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1813 LS at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1813 LS at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1813 LS at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1813 LS at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1813 LS at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1813 LS at auction V. GADOURY - October 31, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

