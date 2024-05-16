Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
1/2 Thaler 1813 LS (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)
Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,033 g
- Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6895 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Thaler 1813 with mark LS. This silver coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4045 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place June 20, 2006.
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
208 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
