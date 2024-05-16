1/2 Thaler 1813 LS (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Thaler 1813 with mark LS. This silver coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4045 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place June 20, 2006.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (21) XF (34) VF (11) Condition (slab) AU58 (4) XF45 (1) Service NGC (5)

