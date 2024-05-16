Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

1/2 Thaler 1813 LS (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1813 LS - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1813 LS - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus

Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,033 g
  • Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6895 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Thaler 1813 with mark LS. This silver coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4045 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place June 20, 2006.

Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Thaler 1813 LS at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Thaler 1813 LS at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Thaler 1813 LS at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
208 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Thaler 1813 LS at auction Dorotheum - November 17, 2023
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Thaler 1813 LS at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Thaler 1813 LS at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Thaler 1813 LS at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Thaler 1813 LS at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Thaler 1813 LS at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Thaler 1813 LS at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Thaler 1813 LS at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Thaler 1813 LS at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Thaler 1813 LS at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Thaler 1813 LS at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Thaler 1813 LS at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Thaler 1813 LS at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Thaler 1813 LS at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Thaler 1813 LS at auction Dorotheum - June 18, 2020
Seller Dorotheum
Date June 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Thaler 1813 LS at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Thaler 1813 LS at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
