Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
1/48 Thaler 1826 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,229)
- Weight 1,063 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Augustus
- Denomination 1/48 Thaler
- Year 1826
- Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/48 Thaler 1826 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3308 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
