1/48 Thaler 1826 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/48 Thaler 1826 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3308 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (1)