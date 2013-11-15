Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

1/48 Thaler 1826 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1826 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus Reverse 1/48 Thaler 1826 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,229)
  • Weight 1,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Augustus
  • Denomination 1/48 Thaler
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/48 Thaler 1826 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3308 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/48 Thaler 1826 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/48 Thaler 1826 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/48 Thaler 1826 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/48 Thaler 1826 at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

