1/48 Thaler 1824 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/48 Thaler 1824 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 797 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 27. Bidding took place June 20, 2015.

Сondition AU (1) VF (1)