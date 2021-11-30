Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

1/48 Thaler 1824 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1824 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus Reverse 1/48 Thaler 1824 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,229)
  • Weight 1,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Augustus
  • Denomination 1/48 Thaler
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/48 Thaler 1824 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 797 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 27. Bidding took place June 20, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/48 Thaler 1824 at auction Monedalia.es - November 30, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/48 Thaler 1824 at auction Busso Peus - June 20, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 20, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

