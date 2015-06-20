Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
1/48 Thaler 1821 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,229)
- Weight 1,063 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Augustus
- Denomination 1/48 Thaler
- Year 1821
- Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/48 Thaler 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4552 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 1, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search