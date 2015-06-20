Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

1/48 Thaler 1821 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus Reverse 1/48 Thaler 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

  • Metal Silver (0,229)
  • Weight 1,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Augustus
  • Denomination 1/48 Thaler
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/48 Thaler 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4552 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 1, 2019.

  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/48 Thaler 1821 at auction Busso Peus - June 20, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 20, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
